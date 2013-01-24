Home
    Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go

    The TriActive Z is a unique Philips innovation which allows you to vacuum big crumbs and fine dust in one stroke, without pushing the dirt. It is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided. See all benefits

      Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go

      with unique Z-shaped air channels

      • Unique Z-shaped air channels
      • Universal fitting
      • With connection adapter
      Z-shaped air channels prevent the nozzle from pushing dirt

      Z-shaped air channels prevent the nozzle from pushing dirt

      The TriActive Z has a unique Philips innovation which, unlike most standard nozzles, ensures all dirt is guided inside rather than being pushed forward. The innovation is in the Z-shaped air channels, which guide both big and small particles inside. This way you can clean more in one stroke.

      Flat design to clean under low spaces

      Flat design to clean under low spaces

      The nozzle has a flat design, so it can be easier for you to reach under furniture or other low spaces.

      Suitable for hard floors

      Suitable for hard floors

      The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of hard floors like parquet, tiles or vynil.

      A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

      A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

      The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of nozzles
        1
        Number of adaptors
        1

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        • Universal
        • Conical

      • Suitable for

        EasyLife
        • FC8130 - FC8139
        • FC8140 - FC8149
        EasyGo
        FC8082 - FC8083
        CompactGo
        • FC8120
        • FC8121
        • FC8291
        PowerLife
        • FC8320 - FC8329
        • FC8450 - FC8459
        PowerGo
        • FC8293 - FC8296
        • FC8240 - FC8246
        • FC8250
        • FC8253
        • FC8289
        Performer Compact
        • FC8383 - FC8391
        • FC8370 - FC8379
        • FC8366 - FC8367 (A+)
        PerformerActive
        • FC8650 - FC8664
        • FC8580 - FC8593
        • FC8520 - FC8527
        • FC8574 - FC8579
        • FC8563
        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Performer
        • FC9150 - FC9179
        • FC8680 - FC8682
        PerformerPro
        FC9180 - FC9199
        Performer Expert
        FC8720 - FC8728
        Performer Silent
        • FC8779 - FC8786
        • FC8741 - FC8745
        Performer Ultimate
        • FC8921 - FC8925
        • FC8941 - FC8957
        SilentStar
        FC9300 - FC9319
        PowerPro Compact
        • FC8370 - FC8379
        • FC8515 - FC8517
        • FC9320 - FC9329
        • FC9330 - FC9334
        • FC9350 - FC9353
        PowerPro Active
        • FC8630 - FC8649
        • FC9520 - FC9525
        • FC8670 - FC8679
        • FC9528 - FC9533
        • FC9540
        • FC9541
        PowerPro
        • FC8760 - FC8767
        • FC8769
        • FC8770
        PowerPro Expert
        • FC9712 - FC9714
        • FC9720 - FC9725
        • FC9728
        • FC9732 - FC9735
        • FC9729
        • FC9741 - FC9746
        PowerPro Ultimate
        • FC9911 - FC9912
        • FC9919 - FC9934
        Marathon
        FC9200 - FC9225
        Aqua Action
        FC8950 - FC8952

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

