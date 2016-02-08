The TriActive Z is a unique Philips innovation which allows you to vacuum big crumbs and fine dust in one stroke, without pushing the dirt. It is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided.
Z-shaped air channels prevent the nozzle from pushing dirt
The TriActive Z has a unique Philips innovation which, unlike most standard nozzles, ensures all dirt is guided inside rather than being pushed forward. The innovation is in the Z-shaped air channels, which guide both big and small particles inside. This way you can clean more in one stroke.
Flat design to clean under low spaces
The nozzle has a flat design, so it can be easier for you to reach under furniture or other low spaces.
Suitable for hard floors
The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of hard floors like parquet, tiles or vynil.
A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting
The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.