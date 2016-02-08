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  • Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go

    TriActive Z hard floors nozzle

    FC8077/01

    Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go

    The TriActive Z is a unique Philips innovation which allows you to vacuum big crumbs and fine dust in one stroke, without pushing the dirt. It is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided.

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    TriActive Z hard floors nozzle

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    Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go

    with unique Z-shaped air channels

    • Unique Z-shaped air channels
    • Universal fitting
    • With connection adapter
    Z-shaped air channels prevent the nozzle from pushing dirt

    Z-shaped air channels prevent the nozzle from pushing dirt

    The TriActive Z has a unique Philips innovation which, unlike most standard nozzles, ensures all dirt is guided inside rather than being pushed forward. The innovation is in the Z-shaped air channels, which guide both big and small particles inside. This way you can clean more in one stroke.

    Flat design to clean under low spaces

    Flat design to clean under low spaces

    The nozzle has a flat design, so it can be easier for you to reach under furniture or other low spaces.

    Suitable for hard floors

    Suitable for hard floors

    The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of hard floors like parquet, tiles or vynil.

    A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

    A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

    The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of adaptors
      1
      Number of nozzles
      1

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      • Universal
      • Conical

    • Suitable for

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