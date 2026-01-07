Search terms

EN
AR
  • Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics

    Philips 6000 Series Steam Iron High end irons

    DST6130/46

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics

    Experience exceptional performance and safety with the Philips 6000 series iron, designed for all ironable fabrics. It offers 50g/min of continuous steam and a powerful 220g steam boost, enabling effortless ironing without the risk of burns.

    See all benefits

    Philips 6000 Series Steam Iron High end irons

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics

    100% safe, even on delicate fabrics.

    • 50g/min steam + 220g boost removes tough wrinkles
    • Drip-Stop technology prevents water leakage
    • OptimalTEMP - no burns on any ironable fabric
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate for smooth gliding
    • 300ml tank + auto shut-off for safety
    Delivers up to 50g/min of steam to remove creases faster.

    Delivers up to 50g/min of steam to remove creases faster.

    With a continuous steam output of 50g/min, you can remove creases faster and more effectively.

    Removes tough creases with the powerful steam boost of 220g

    Removes tough creases with the powerful steam boost of 220g

    The steam boost provides extra power to tackle tough wrinkles in thicker fabrics, delivering up to 220g of steam for more efficient ironing.

    One perfect temperature for all fabrics with OptimalTEMP

    One perfect temperature for all fabrics with OptimalTEMP

    One optimal temperature setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes

    Smooth gliding with SteamGlide Plus soleplate

    Smooth gliding with SteamGlide Plus soleplate

    Smooth Gliding with SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate glides effortlessly over any fabric. It is non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

    Iron for longer with 300ml water tank, refill anytime

    Iron for longer with 300ml water tank, refill anytime

    Iron for longer with 300ml water tank: You can iron more clothes in one go with 300ml water thank. Also, you can refill it anytime.

    4 steam setting for energy saving

    4 steam setting for energy saving

    4 steam settings, including an ECO mode, ensure optimal ironing results for all fabrics while saving energy.

    Auto shut-off for a peace of mind

    Auto shut-off for a peace of mind

    For your peace of mind, the steam iron automatically turns off after two minutes when left in horizontal position.

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with regular tap water and features a built-in Calc-Clean function to remove calcium buildup and limescale, ensuring optimal performance.

    No leaking with Drip stop technology.

    No leaking with Drip stop technology.

    Drip stop technology prevents leaking from the soleplate while ironing.

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh garments

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh garments

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh garments. Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Heat up time
      2 minutes
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Detachable water tank
      Non-detachable
      Water tank capacity
      300ml
      Vertical steaming
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2800 W
      Ready to use
      Light indicator
      Voltage
      240 V
      OptimalTEMP
      Yes

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      12.9x15.8x31.6 cm

    • Design

      Color
      Black-Red

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.