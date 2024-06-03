Search terms

    5000 series Tower Fan

    CX5535/11

    Powerful yet quiet cooling

    Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Designed for high performance, this self-rotating fan brings a quick cooling effect to the entire room. Optionally, it can also infuse the air with your favorite scents.

    5000 series Tower Fan

    Powerful yet quiet cooling

    Performance, quality, and comfort

    • Fan airflow 2230 m3/h
    • Remote controller
    • 105 cm slim design
    • Suitable for aroma diffusion
    Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

    Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

    Our air outlet is designed to be wide and high, providing maximum coverage and quickly cooling the entire room. With a 60 oscillation feature, the fan can reach wherever you need it, ensuring that the entire room is cool and comfortable.

    Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

    Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

    Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).

    Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

    Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

    Experience a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

    Feel the breeze with the Natural Wind mode

    Feel the breeze with the Natural Wind mode

    Bring the refreshing feeling of an outdoor breeze into your room with the Natural Wind mode and enjoy a more natural and invigorating indoor experience.

    A mode for every mood

    A mode for every mood

    Fully customize your fan's performance to your needs, whether you prefer a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air, with its three speed settings. With three versatile modes (Normal, Natural Wind, Quiet Sleep), you can choose the perfect mode to suit your preferences and fully customize your comfort.

    Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

    Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

    Set the timer for anywhere between 1 and 7 hours, allowing you to enjoy a cool breeze for the perfect amount of time while also conserving energy and reducing costs. Our 40W tower fan is energy-efficient, using less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

    60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

    Optimum oscillation that ensures air is circulated throughout your room. No more hot spots or stuffy air, just a comfortable and cool experience.

    Slim and space saving design

    Slim and space saving design

    A minimalistic, eye-catching design that blends seamlessly with any decor. The slim and space-saving design makes it perfect for use in bedrooms, offices, kitchens, and other areas where space is at a premium. Place your tower fan the corner or against a wall without it getting in the way of things.

    Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

    Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

    The feather touch control panel and ergonomic remote controller makes our tower fan a pleasure to use and have in any room.

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our tower fan goes through more than 110 mandatory tests to ensure it provides you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.

    High performance, durable copper motor

    High performance, durable copper motor

    Our top-quality copper motor is built to perform, day after day. It generates strong airflow while making minimal noise, giving you the best of performance and comfort.

    Added peace of mind with the child lock

    Added peace of mind with the child lock

    Keep your little ones and tower fan safe from each other. This safety feature prevents curious hands from fiddling with the fans setting and lets you relax, worry-free.

    Technical Specifications

    • Performance

      Airflow
      2230 m3/h
      Power consumption
      40 W
      Standby power consumption
      0.2 W
      Voltage
      220-240V

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Child Lock
      Yes
      Oscillation
      Yes
      Min. noise level
      39 dB(2)
      Max. noise level
      46 dB(2)
      Timer
      Yes

    • Modes

      Speed levels
      3
      Normal Mode
      Yes
      Natural Mode
      Yes
      Quiet Sleep Mode
      Yes
      Aroma diffuser
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      4.5 kg
      Product dimensions (L*W*H)
      31.0 x 31.0 x 104.8 cm
      Weight (Incl. packaging)
      6.1 kg
      Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
      23.8 x 23.8 x 109.5 cm

    • (1) No essential oils included with the purchase of this product.
    • (2) The average sound level, based on IEC 60704-2-7:2020.
