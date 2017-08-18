No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances. See all benefits
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances. See all benefits
The ion-exchange technology removes calcium from the water before entering your coffee machine, thus preventing its formation. If the filter is replaced timely at machine request, you can enjoy up to 625 cups with each filter*
AquaClean will help preserve coffee taste for longer and prevent your machine from clogging thanks to innovating features such as the ion-exchange technology, the patented water flow and the micro porous filter.
The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine and it reduces the need of descaling. With AquaClean you can enjoy up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter 8 times.
Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so you can guarantee every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.
Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*.
By activating AquaClean filter you automatically de-activate the descaling alarm. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.
Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Finishing
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.