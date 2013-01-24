Home
    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body and your feet. See all benefits

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body and your feet.

      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      5 body care routines from head to toe

      • For legs, body, face and feet
      • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
      • 5 body care routines
      • + 9 accessories
      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      Award-winning design*

      Award-winning design*

      Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

      Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

      Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin smooth feet from heel to toe. You can use the ultra-precision edge for precise and thorough callus removal. The unique rotating disc can be used to treat large areas and smoothens your skin.

      Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

      Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

      Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The hypo-allergenic 48.200 fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells & stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

      Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

      Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

      Our body massager gives you a relaxing treatment so you can enjoy radiant-looking skin.

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

      Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

      Includes massage cap

      Includes massage cap

      Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

      Includes skin stretcher

      Includes skin stretcher

      Skin stretcher cap tightens skin during epilation.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pedi electric foot file
        Yes
        Body Massager
        Yes
        Body Exfoliation Brush
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Facial area cap
        Yes
        Delicate area cap
        Yes
        Massage cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system
        Epilator head
        • 30 mm
        • Extra wide

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 1.5 hour charging time
        Quick charge
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Tweezing action speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing action speed 2
        70400 per minute

            • IF Design Award 2016

