StyleCare

Auto Curler & Heated straightening brush

BHH888/03
  Long-lasting styles
    Long-lasting styles

    The Philips Prestige style set with Auto Curler and Heated straightening brush for long-lasting perfect styles. It comes with a luxurious style case. Create your own style fast and easy: glamorous curls or naturally straight hair. See all benefits

    The Philips Prestige style set with Auto Curler and Heated straightening brush for long-lasting perfect styles. It comes with a luxurious style case. Create your own style fast and easy: glamorous curls or naturally straight hair. See all benefits

    The Philips Prestige style set with Auto Curler and Heated straightening brush for long-lasting perfect styles. It comes with a luxurious style case. Create your own style fast and easy: glamorous curls or naturally straight hair. See all benefits

      Long-lasting styles

      Fast and easy

      • Curls in half the time*
      • Straight hair in 5 minutes**
      • Caring technologies
      • Incl. luxury style case
      Smart curling system for effortless styling

      Smart curling system for effortless styling

      Glamorous, lasting curls at the touch of a button. The curl boost technology curls every hair strand like a professional stylist. Salon results from the comfort of your own home.

      Longer curling barrel styles twice as much hair in one go*

      Longer curling barrel styles twice as much hair in one go*

      This auto curler has a unique open design with a longer curling barrel. You can now style twice as much hair in each go and be ready in half the time*.

      Smart curl guards follow the flow of your hair

      Smart curl guards follow the flow of your hair

      Our unique smart curl guards create glamorous and lasting curls. They rotate to follow the flow of your hair, while gently wrapping it around the curling barrel. Each strand is curled evenly at a controlled temperature, giving you perfect results every time. It really is like having your own personal stylist at home.

      27 styling options for any type of curl you want

      27 styling options for any type of curl you want

      From soft waves to bouncy curls. We guarantee that every choice will be a glamorous one. Choose the temperature, time and curl settings to achieve your desired look every time.

      Triple bristle design

      Triple bristle design

      Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

      Large paddle-shaped brush

      Large paddle-shaped brush

      The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

      Caring technologies

      Caring technologies

      Our MoistureProtect and ThermoProtect technologies protect your hair from overheating by ensuring the optimal temperature. Enjoy your hair's natural shine.

      Including luxury style case

      Including luxury style case

      Our luxury style case is designed to store both devices safely and protected. It is also great for traveling.

      Argan oil infusion

      Argan oil infusion

      The curling barrel and brush bristles are infused with Argan oil for smooth gliding and ultimate shine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        MoistureProtect technology
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Styling temperature
        170 °C - 190 °C - 210 °C
        3 curling directions
        Right - Alternate - Left
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Timer settings
        8sec - 10sec - 12sec
        Cable length
        2 m
        Voltage
        Universal  V

      • Features

        Auto rotation
        Yes
        Rotating directions
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Hair type

        All hair types
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Barrel cleaning accessory
        Yes
        Sectioning accessory
        Yes

      • Heated straightening brush

        Caring technologies
        ThermoProtect
        Features
        • 2 temp. settings:170°C & 220°C
        • Paddle-shaped brush
        • Number of heated bristles: 111
        • Auto shut-off after 60 min
        Technical specifications
        • Total number of bristles: 247
        • Cord length: 1.8 m
        • Heater type: PTC
        • White LED light indicator
        • Universal voltage
        Ease of use
        • Storage hook
        • Swivel cord

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • vs. HPS940
          • * Measured on 33 women with mid length hair. Test done in China.

