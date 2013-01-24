Home
EssentialCare

Hairdryer

BHD001/03
    BHD001/03
    This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go See all benefits

      EssentialCare Ultra Compact

      • 1200W
      • 2 flexible speed settings
      • 220-240V
      1.8m cord.

      Philips EssentialCare Compact creates the right level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results everyday.

      Light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere, this hair dryer has a clever and modern design.

      A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Diffuser
        No
        Dual voltage
        No
        Foldable handle
        No
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Number of attachments
        1
        Travel pouch
        No
        Ceramic
        No
        Coolshot
        No
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Black High Gloss
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        1200  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        1200  W

      • Weight & dimensions

        A-Box Dimensions
        556 x 283 x 264mm
        A-Box Weight
        526g
        Product size
        128 x 69 x 240mm
        Product weight (excl. pack)
        310gr
        F-Box weight
        79g

