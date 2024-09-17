Search terms

    EssentialCare Dryer

    BHC010/10

    Easy care for your hair

    The New Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.

    EssentialCare Dryer

    • 1200W
    • Compact
    Foldable handle for easy portability

    This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

    1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

    This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

    3 flexible pre-selected drying settings for different needs

    This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed settings for cool, caring or quick drying.

    Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

    A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

    Compact design for easy handling and carrying

    Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle.

    Fast air setting for efficient but gentle drying

    Fast air setting (II) offers higher temperature and more powerful air flow. Although the size is compact, the power of 1200w enables you to dry your hair in an efficient & gentle way.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.

    Concentrator focuses the airflow for a polished, shiny look

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Nozzle

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.5  m
      Voltage
      220 V
      Wattage
      1200  W

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      YES
      Storage hook
      Yes

