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    Signage Display

    BDL4771V/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Deliver your messages in style

    Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed.

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    Signage Display

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    Deliver your messages in style

    with this high performance display

    • 119 cm (47")
    • Full HD
    DVI Daisy Chain

    DVI Daisy Chain

    Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Many Functions. One Wire

    Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

    Network Controllability: RJ45

    Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

    Display Port for faster graphics support

    Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Slim bezel design for a stylish look

    A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    VGA Loopthrough

    Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      119.4  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      47  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.54 x 0.54 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      700  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion colors
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Response time (typical)
      9  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • RJ45
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      AV input
      • DVI-D x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      AV output
      Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      • Display Port
      • DVI Out
      • USB
      • HDMI
      • AC-out

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 5 x 5
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DVI
      • VGA
      • RS232
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 12W (RMS)

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      Typ. 155W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      20mm
      Set Width
      1080  mm
      Product weight
      29  kg
      Set Height
      625.2  mm
      Set Depth
      127  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      41.6  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      23.0  inch
      Wall Mount
      200 x 400 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.1  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      63.9  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      Table top stand

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Global 3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      87 12581 65062 9
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

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