Pedi Advanced

Electric foot file

BCR430/00
    Smooth feet from heel to toe

    Philips Pedi Advanced gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The unique rotating disc and handle design allows effortless, precise and gentle callus removal from heel to toe.

    Philips Pedi Advanced gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The unique rotating disc and handle design allows effortless, precise and gentle callus removal from heel to toe. See all benefits

      Smooth feet from heel to toe

      With ultra precision disc

      • With ultra precision edge
      • Rotating disc
      • Wet & dry
      • Cordless and rechargeable
      Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

      Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

      The unique rotating disc with ultra precision edge gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The rotating disc and precision edge allows you to remove callus in a precise, effortless and gentle way for both large and smaller areas.

      Gentle treatment for your skin

      Gentle treatment for your skin

      Gentle treatment for your skin thanks to the natural mineral corundum infused in the disk.

      Award-winning handle design

      Award-winning handle design

      Award winning ergonomic design that allows you to easily reach your heels & toes.

      Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

      Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

      For wet and dry usage.

      Rechargable

      Rechargable

      Philips Pedi advanced is rechargeble so you do not have the hassle of replacing batteries. You can recharge the full battery in 1,5 hours which will give you 40 min treatment time, but you can also use the quickcharge option so you can charge your device in 10 min for one full treatment of your feet!

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Speed 1 for extra effective callus removal. Speed 2 for gentle callus removal.

      For best results, replace disc every six months

      For best results, replace disc every six months

      For best results, we recommend replacing the disc every six months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Rotation precision disc
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Battery indicator
        • Battery charging
        • Battery full
        • Battery low

      • Power

        Quick charge
        15 minutes charging time
        Charging
        1.5 hour charging time
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Technical specifications

        Number of discs
        1

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

