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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Discontinued
Support
AMF220/95
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EDC
Important Information Manual Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier; Fan and Heater AMF220
How to pair the remote control with my Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater?
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier’s air quality ring color does not change
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on
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