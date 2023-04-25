[Employee of philipsglobal] I have found this fan to operate quietly and effectively. The size is about right, small enough so it doesn't get in the way but big enough that it actually has enough power in it to quickly make a difference to the air quality. You can operate all of the features either by pressing the touch sensitive buttons on the top or the handy magnetic remote which is kept on the back of the appliance, I quite like the remote actually and has a good range. The filter is very effective, you really can tell the difference after the air is purified. An example of this was when I blew out a candle I had going in my living room, a moment later I noticed the air quality indicator on the machine go purple. At first I wondered why and thought there could be something wrong, but I then realised the indicator was telling me there was smoke in the air, impressive stuff! It wasn't long before the burning smell was gone and the indicator back to blue (normal), good job. As for other features, you get a timer (up to 4 hours), swivel head up to 350 degrees (nice radius), 3 fan speeds on fan mode / 3 on heat mode. The heat mode is excellent, you don't get a burning smell as dust etc is filtered out before the air hits the heating element (a definate plus). One design negative is the night mode, where the cool looking (and bright) lights are switched off so you are not disturbed at night. In order to activate it I had to consult the manual (you shouldn't ever have to refer to a manual to work a fan!), then I had to long press the timer button to turn off the lights..... There is actually a small icon on the remote for this but not on the top of the fan itself, its not obvious. I think there should just be a dedicated 'silent' button to turn off lights and the beep sound you get when selecting something, keep it simple. In general though this fan is excellent and I would recommend it to anyone.