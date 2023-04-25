2 year warranty
Discontinued
Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime
Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. It heats you in winter and cools you in summer, continually cleaning the air – removing 99.95% of particles as small as the smallest known virus with its HEPA filtration system.
Purifies rooms up to 42 m²
165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filters
The purification function is suitable for a room size of up to 42 m² **. Optimum 360° airflow intake design and high ultra-fine particle filtering efficiency drive purification performance of up to 165 m³/hr of Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) *. It can effectively clean the air of a 20 m² room in 17.5 minutes.
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than smallest known virus***, removing bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, dust mites, mold spores, odors, gases, aerosols and other pollutants.
Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 µm and displays it in real- time with both numerical and color-coded feedback. The color bar provides a visual indication of the indoor air high quality, ranging from blue (good), purple (fair), pink (poor) to red (very poor). The real-time display also shows indoor temperature and filter change alert.
4.8
of 5
56
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Prisoner6
25/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
This has been a great purchase. It has heated my room in the winter, kept it cool in the Spring, and it shows how purified muy air is. It has a simple but elegant design. I'm very happy with this excellent purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AMF220/35 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AMF220/35 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Lioness queen
24/01/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
I love the fact that not only does it help with my allergies it also keeps me warm when the temperature drops. It is super fast at heating the room up so it’s win win.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AMF220/35 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AMF220/35 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Bateman
22/03/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product is now easy to use
I purchased 2 fans and after some teething problems with the remote control of one upstairs affecting the other downstairs I find the machines easy to use. I still await my first electricity bill since using the machines.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AMF220/35 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AMF220/35 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. Following improvements in our testing method and production quality control, we upgraded the CADR values of our products.
If you buy a product where this info is not updated on the box yet, rest assured that the product performs at the higher specification mentioned online.
42 m² room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
* Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
* * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test at Airmid Health group Ltd., result after 40 minutes, with appliance in max mode, in a 28.5 m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).
* * An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency).
* * * From the air that passes through the filter, tested by a third party lab in 30 m³ chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus Albus 8032 as testing bacteria).
* * * * Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.