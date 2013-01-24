Upgraded VItaShield IPS technology filters 20nm* particles

Upgraded VitaShield technology effectively removes particles as small as 20 Nanometers* (more than 100 times smaller than upper limit of PM2.5), including common allergens, bacteria and some viruses. It also provides the assured protection from TVOC and odor. PM 2.5 is defined as fine dust particles of a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. PM 2.5 can penetrate and settle in the deepest areas of the lungs and cause health problems.