Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
- Remote Control
Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
Want to enjoy the latest releases? Just tell this TV’s built-in Google Assistant what you’re looking for, then sit back as immersive Ambilight draws you deeper into the drama! You’ll enjoy an ultra-sharp picture and Dolby Atmos sound too. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colorful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favorite shows, movies, and games.
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED Ambilight TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. The TV is compatible with all major HDR formats-so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.
HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones-every time, and from any source.
