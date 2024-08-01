Deep blacks. Vibrant colors. From gaming to movies, feel more with this Philips MiniLED TV. You get a picture so lifelike you'll want to reach out and touch it. Add richly atmospheric Dolby Atmos sound.
Your Philips Mini LED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colors. Over a thousand intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.
Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.
Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
AI voice control - Google Assistant
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.
Ready for gaming. 120Hz, VRR.
Play without limits and immerse in MiniLED's vibrant colours ! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate gets the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics.
QLED color for outstanding vivid colors
This QLED TV used quantum dot color film that enables the LED panel to bring out the best & most vivid of colors. Now you can see the true to life colors right in front of your eyes on this QLED TV.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Aspect ratio
16:9
Display
4K UHD MiniLED
4K Ultra HD QLED
Panel resolution
3840 x 2160
Native refresh rate
120
Hz
Picture enhancement
HDR10
HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
Dolby Vision
Standard, Dynamic, Movie, ECO ,Gentle, Vivid, Sport, Game
Display input resolution
Resolution-Refresh rate
640 x 480 - 60Hz 576p -50Hz 720p -50/60Hz 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120Hz 2560 x 1440 - 60/120Hz 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120Hz
