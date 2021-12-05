Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

OLED+

4K UHD Android TV - Bowers&Wilkins Sound

65OLED936/56
Overall Rating / 5
  • Superb. From what you see to what you hear. Superb. From what you see to what you hear. Superb. From what you see to what you hear.
    -{discount-value}

    OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers&Wilkins Sound

    65OLED936/56
    Overall Rating / 5

    Superb. From what you see to what you hear.

    A TV that any sofa would be proud to point at. Be captivated by inky blacks and rich OLED colour, the crystal clarity of Bowers & Wilkins Sound. And Ambilight - filling the room with the excitement of everything you watch - or play. See all benefits

    OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers&Wilkins Sound

    Superb. From what you see to what you hear.

    A TV that any sofa would be proud to point at. Be captivated by inky blacks and rich OLED colour, the crystal clarity of Bowers & Wilkins Sound. And Ambilight - filling the room with the excitement of everything you watch - or play. See all benefits

    Superb. From what you see to what you hear.

    A TV that any sofa would be proud to point at. Be captivated by inky blacks and rich OLED colour, the crystal clarity of Bowers & Wilkins Sound. And Ambilight - filling the room with the excitement of everything you watch - or play. See all benefits

    OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers&Wilkins Sound

    Superb. From what you see to what you hear.

    A TV that any sofa would be proud to point at. Be captivated by inky blacks and rich OLED colour, the crystal clarity of Bowers & Wilkins Sound. And Ambilight - filling the room with the excitement of everything you watch - or play. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Smart TV

      Superb. From what you see to what you hear.

      OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

      • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
      • 4-sided Ambilight TV
      • P5 AI dual picture engine
      • 164 cm (65") Android TV
      Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

      Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

      A car chase. A whisper. The music. The exclusive Bowers & Wilkins sound enclosure brings a thrillingly lifelike performance to whatever you're watching. The iconic tweeter-on-top design keeps dialogue pristine. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of immersive Dolby Atmos.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips 4-sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 AI Dual engine.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 AI Dual engine.

      Twin processors with AI deliver a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, smooth motion.

      The difference is real. Philips OLED+ TV with HDR.

      The difference is real. Philips OLED+ TV with HDR.

      A Philips 4K UHD OLED+ TV is compatible with all major HDR formats. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest game, every scene will be full of rich detail. If you're watching or playing in a brightly lit room, your TV automatically adjusts the picture so it still looks amazing.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch-and play-will look and sound glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth. Great for every movie, show, and game.

      Eye catching. Premium design from stand to remote.

      Eye catching. Premium design from stand to remote.

      Premium materials make all the difference to this OLED+ TV. The micro-mesh speaker grille is topped with Kvadrat's acoustically transparent wool-blend speaker fabric, which allows the sound to flow freely into the room. The backlit remote is finished with soft, responsibly sourced Muirhead leather.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Your Philips OLED+ TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear. When you switch on your console, your TV automatically enters a special gaming mode-which ensures fast, responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill into the room.

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the movie while you make a snack or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        4-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiSleep
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • AmbiWakeup

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Dual Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Wide Color Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • CalMAN Ready
        • ISF Color Management
        • Micro Dimming Perfect

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1/2
        • HDMI2.1 supported,upto 4K120Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Computer inputs on HDMI3/4
        HDMI2.0 supported,upto 4K60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        • HDMI2.1 supported,upto 4K120Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        HDMI2.0 supported,upto 4K60Hz

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Spotify
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Fitness App
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Key light
        • with Muirhead leather
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Interactive TV
        meWatch Red Button

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI VRR
        • FreeSync Premium
        • Yes on HDMI1 & HDMI2

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        • 3.1.2 Channel
        • Output power : 70 Watt (RMS)
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        Speaker configuration
        10W x2, 5W x1, woofer 20W, height 12.5W x2
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1660.0  mm
        Box height
        1081.0  mm
        Box depth
        174.0  mm
        Set Width
        1448.7  mm
        Set Height
        826  mm
        Set Depth
        47.3  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1448.7  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        930.8  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        264.4  mm
        Product weight
        23.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        31.6  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        39.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Stand with sound solution
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Remote Control

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.