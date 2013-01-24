Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.
Give your movies the TV they deserve. This stunning Philips OLED+ TV boasts up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and the latest P5 picture processing with AI. You get a lifelike picture and thrilling sound with crystal-clear dialogue. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.
Give your movies the TV they deserve. This stunning Philips OLED+ TV boasts up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and the latest P5 picture processing with AI. You get a lifelike picture and thrilling sound with crystal-clear dialogue. See all benefits
Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.
Give your movies the TV they deserve. This stunning Philips OLED+ TV boasts up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and the latest P5 picture processing with AI. You get a lifelike picture and thrilling sound with crystal-clear dialogue. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.
Give your movies the TV they deserve. This stunning Philips OLED+ TV boasts up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and the latest P5 picture processing with AI. You get a lifelike picture and thrilling sound with crystal-clear dialogue. See all benefits
Philips P5 processor with AI dual picture engine delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
An exclusive speaker design by legendary audio engineers Bowers & Wilkins delivers thrillingly lifelike performance. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of Dolby Atmos. A central tweeter keeps the dialogue pristine no matter how intense the drama gets.
With Philips 4-sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
A Philips 4K UHD OLED+ TV is compatible with all major HDR formats. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer. Motion is incredibly smooth.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Rakuten TV and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.
With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the movie while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone a drink.
Premium materials make all the difference to your Philips TV. Kvadrat's acoustically transparent wool-blend speaker fabric allows the sound to flow freely into the room. Responsibly sourced Muirhead leather and backlit keys add a sophisticated finish to the remote control.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Android TV
Smart TV Features
Processing
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Power
Sound
Dimensions
Accessories