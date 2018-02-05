Search terms

EN
AR
  • Engage them Engage them Engage them

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3052T/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Engage them

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Engage them

    20-point Multi-Touch display.

    • 65"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 x 0.372 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating
      Panel technology
      VA
      Operating system
      Android 5.0.1

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Video input
      • HDMI (x4)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • DisplayPort
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • USB
      • micro SD
      • micro USB
      • OPS
      • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
      • mPCIe
      External control
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      Memory
      2GB DDR3/ 8GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      186 W
      Consumption (Typical)
      165  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
      • 480p, 30, 60Hz
      • 576p, 25, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 200 mm
      Set Width
      1475.4  mm
      Product weight
      40.58  kg
      Set Height
      850.4  mm
      Set Depth
      101.0  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      58.09  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      33.48  inch
      Wall Mount
      400(H)x400(V), M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.98  inch
      Bezel width
      21.0 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      89.46  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80%(Operational),10 - 90%(Storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • WEBM
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
      GPU
      ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      8GB eMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • USB Cover and screw x1
      Stand
      BM05922 (Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • C-Tick
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • GOST
      • BSMI
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • EPEAT
      • EUP

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Infrared touch
      Touch points
      20 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • 5 mm tempered safety glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Anti-Reflective

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • HDMI cable
    • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.