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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

7600 series4K UHD LED Smart TV

58PUT7605/56

4K UHD LED Smart TV

Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant..

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with P5 Perfect Picture Engine

4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • 146 cm (58")

  • Major HDR formats supported

  • P5 Perfect Picture Engine

4K UHD LED TV. Rich color, beautiful detail.

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  4. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  5. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.

  6. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.