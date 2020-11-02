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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

6800 seriesFHD LED Smart TV

43PFT6815/56

Simply smart. Clearly brilliant.

Watch. Play. Enjoy. This Full HD Philips TV puts you right in the heart of the action with a pin-sharp picture and crisp sound. The SAPHI dashboard gives you easy access to content, and the low input lag via HDMI is ideal for gaming.

See all benefits

Full HD LED | Saphi TV

Simply smart. Clearly brilliant.

  • 108 cm (43")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • HDR 10

  • Pixel Plus HD

Full HD LED TV. Rich color, beautiful detail.

Pixel Plus HD. Sharp images, no matter what the source.

Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you are streaming online or watching cable TV, you will enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and deeper blacks.

One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.