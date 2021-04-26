Search terms

    See more. Do more.

    The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. A crystalclear WQHD display and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue. See all benefits

    Business Monitor Curved UltraWide LCD display

    Business Monitor Curved UltraWide LCD display

      • B Line
      • 34" (86.36 cm)
      • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

      LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

      LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

      LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the room light conditions for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.

      Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        34 inch / 86.36 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V) - at a 1500 R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        21:9
        Maximum resolution
        3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        110 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3,000:1
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000 :1
        Pixel pitch
        0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 100%*, sRGB 119%*, Adobe RGB 90%*
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
        SmartUniformity
        93 ~ 105%
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 2
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (DP), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI)
        USB:
        USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C. 1.2)
        Audio (In/Out)
        Headphone out
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        5 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode*
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Portuguese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        180  mm
        Swivel
        -180/180  degree
        Tilt
        -5/30  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        34 W (typ.)
        On mode
        28.36 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        807 x 601 x 250  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        807 x 367 x 110  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        904 x 525 x 282  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        11.32  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        7.62  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        15.05  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • LightSensor
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • TCO Certified
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • CE Mark
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • SEMKO
        • CU-EAC
        • UKRAINIAN

      • Cabinet

        Foot
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Front bezel
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
          • Cannot support HDMI 1 vs HDMI 2 for PIP/PBP at the same time
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

