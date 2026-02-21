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Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

328E1CA/89

5

| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Simply immersive

The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra wide-color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive!

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Simply immersive

  • E Line

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor

I bought one monitor, and after using it, I bought another.

Pros

Great price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

23/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent monitors

Got these to replace old monitors, look great and great quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

04/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Decent budget monitor.

I've been using this monitor for a little over a year now, and for it's price it's ok. I only could wish this monitor was 120 Hz, than it would have been even better for gaming. Great for watching 4k cinema content.

Pros

4k, good colors even without having the posh expensive Dolby hdr+ whatever name feature

Cons

not 120 Hz, not fanciest hdr+ whatever name

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.