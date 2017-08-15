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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD display

323E7QDAB/89

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Expand your experience

Expand your viewing experience with this big Philips display. With this expansive 32" class full HD display you can truly immerse yourself into the game, or even give yourself needed space to spread out your work.

See all benefits

Expand your experience

  • E Line

  • 32 (viewable 31.5" / 80 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Elegant, slim design complements your home decor

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great enhancement to viewing PC and laptop content, despite obsure pictorial instructions

This is a computer monitor that helps prevent eye strain for this 63 year old PC and laptop user. With this, I can focus more on my own and others' communication output rather than the effort of reading and viewing. With a smaller TV elsewhere in the house, I opted for this monitor largely on the grounds of budget compared to a Full HD TV that can wait for later -- say January sales. I found set up more difficult than use, however. Given the size of it, I was really glad to have someone else deliver it from my online order; getting it out of the box and mounted is probably ideally a two-person job. I know Philips are keen to minimise environmental damage as evidenced by reduction of lead and other hazardous materials in this monitor's creation, but I found the very small size of the initial set up picture instructions a strain: double the size of paper for those instructions would have been a great help. Someone I showed the pictographic instructions too, being less PC-friendly than me, said she would have never guessed the meaning of the pictograph for inserting CD into laptop. So I'd say that the 'room for improvement' would be simple to accomplish with more space on the paper instructions, aiding cost-effectivelness.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great enhancement to viewing PC and laptop content, despite obsure pictorial instructions

This is a computer monitor that helps prevent eye strain for this 63 year old PC and laptop user. With this, I can focus more on my own and others' communication output rather than the effort of reading and viewing. With a smaller TV elsewhere in the house, I opted for this monitor largely on the grounds of budget compared to a Full HD TV that can wait for later -- say January sales. I found set up more difficult than use, however. Given the size of it, I was really glad to have someone else deliver it from my online order; getting it out of the box and mounted is probably ideally a two-person job. I know Philips are keen to minimise environmental damage as evidenced by reduction of lead and other hazardous materials in this monitor's creation, but I found the very small size of the initial set up picture instructions a strain: double the size of paper for those instructions would have been a great help. Someone I showed the pictographic instructions too, being less PC-friendly than me, said she would have never guessed the meaning of the pictograph for inserting CD into laptop. So I'd say that the 'room for improvement' would be simple to accomplish with more space on the paper instructions, aiding cost-effectivelness.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse