2 year warranty
Discontinued
276E7QDAB/89
Vivid, true-to-life colors
This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colors wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Swheatie
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great enhancement to viewing PC and laptop content, despite obsure pictorial instructions
This is a computer monitor that helps prevent eye strain for this 63 year old PC and laptop user. With this, I can focus more on my own and others' communication output rather than the effort of reading and viewing. With a smaller TV elsewhere in the house, I opted for this monitor largely on the grounds of budget compared to a Full HD TV that can wait for later -- say January sales. I found set up more difficult than use, however. Given the size of it, I was really glad to have someone else deliver it from my online order; getting it out of the box and mounted is probably ideally a two-person job. I know Philips are keen to minimise environmental damage as evidenced by reduction of lead and other hazardous materials in this monitor's creation, but I found the very small size of the initial set up picture instructions a strain: double the size of paper for those instructions would have been a great help. Someone I showed the pictographic instructions too, being less PC-friendly than me, said she would have never guessed the meaning of the pictograph for inserting CD into laptop. So I'd say that the 'room for improvement' would be simple to accomplish with more space on the paper instructions, aiding cost-effectivelness.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
SBS1
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great enhancement to viewing PC and laptop content, despite obsure pictorial instructions
This is a computer monitor that helps prevent eye strain for this 63 year old PC and laptop user. With this, I can focus more on my own and others' communication output rather than the effort of reading and viewing. With a smaller TV elsewhere in the house, I opted for this monitor largely on the grounds of budget compared to a Full HD TV that can wait for later -- say January sales. I found set up more difficult than use, however. Given the size of it, I was really glad to have someone else deliver it from my online order; getting it out of the box and mounted is probably ideally a two-person job. I know Philips are keen to minimise environmental damage as evidenced by reduction of lead and other hazardous materials in this monitor's creation, but I found the very small size of the initial set up picture instructions a strain: double the size of paper for those instructions would have been a great help. Someone I showed the pictographic instructions too, being less PC-friendly than me, said she would have never guessed the meaning of the pictograph for inserting CD into laptop. So I'd say that the 'room for improvement' would be simple to accomplish with more space on the paper instructions, aiding cost-effectivelness.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD display
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.