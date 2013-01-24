Home
  Great LED images in vivid colors
    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

    Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

      Great LED images in vivid colors

      with stereo speakers

      • V Line
      • 23.6" / 59.9 cm
      MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

      MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

      Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

      SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        MVA
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23.6 inch / 59.9 cm
        Effective viewing area
        521.28 (H) x 293.22 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        8 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.272 x 0.272 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 20
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Audio
        2.0W x 2
        User convenience
        • Auto/Down
        • Brightness/Back
        • Menu/OK
        • Power On/Off
        • Volume/Up
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        21.51 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        551 x 420 x 220  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        551 x 344 x 52  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        600 x 415 x 118  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.66  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.22  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.76  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • TCO Certified
        • cETLus
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • BSMI
        • PSB
        • C-Tick
        • UKRAINIAN
        • EPA
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel) / Texture (rear cover)

          • HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse

