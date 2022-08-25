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2 year warranty

All series

Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

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MonitorFull HD LCD monitor

242E2FE/89

Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

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Software & drivers

Drivers Windows 8

  • version: 242E2F
  • ZIP file, 10 kB
  • 25 August 2022

Drivers Windows 7

  • version: 242E2F
  • ZIP file, 10 kB
  • 25 August 2022

Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 6.7 MB
  • 8 June 2023

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 6.4 MB
  • 7 June 2023

Warranty and service

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Warranty

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