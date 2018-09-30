I've had this monitor for few days now, and overall it's fine. As soon as I opened the box I didn't have a great feeling with the item. We chose it as it looked amazingly from the pictures, but the plastic actually does not seem that solid/nice. But it's very slim compared to other monitors which is still nice. The stand is the things that looks more ugly, not very stable (if the table moves the monitor is really shaky) and is not very adjustable (you can change a bit the inclination of few degrees but not put the monitor higher or lower). The thing that I like the most is how the image feels. It seems like reading from a book rather than from a monitor with a source of light. It really does not make my eyes tired. I guess it won't be great for things like gaming but very good for people who work with it and read a lot from the monitor. A weird thing on colours like blue I can actually see individual pixels. It doesn't bother me but I haven't noticed this on monitors in a very long while. A thing that disappointed me a bit is the quality of the speakers. I thought that 2x2W high quality speakers would sound better. But it definitely sounds much worse than my laptop (high quality) speakers. It just feels like coming from one of these very very cheap speakers that are loud enough but there's just not enough depth/quality in the sound. Finally it said that was coming with an HDMI cable, but instead it came with an old SVGA cable. Little bit annoyed by that and I had to use a spare HDMI that I had.