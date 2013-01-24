Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Full HD LCD monitor

223V7QHAB/89
Overall Rating / 5
  • Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge
    -{discount-value}

    Full HD LCD monitor

    223V7QHAB/89
    Overall Rating / 5

    Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

    A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Full HD LCD monitor

    Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

    A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design. See all benefits

    Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

    A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Full HD LCD monitor

    Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

    A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all home-monitors

      Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

      • V Line
      • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

      Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

      The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

      A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        476.06 (H) x 267.79 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel Density
        102 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (GtG)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel pitch
        0.248 x 0.248 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        2W x 2
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Volume/Up
        • Input/Down
        • SmartImage/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        13.09 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        490 x 368 x 195  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        490 x 296 x 45  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        575 x 440 x 113  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.92  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.56  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.23  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CU
        • SEMKO
        • cETLus
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • WEEE
        • TCO Certified
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • RCM
        • UKRAINIAN
        • KCC
        • BSMI
        • TUV Cert. - blue light cut-off

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.