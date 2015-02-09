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2 year warranty

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  • Energy Label Europe F
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Energy Label Europe F
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

200V4QSBR/01

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vibrant MVA LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.53" / 49.6 cm diag.)

MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

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Disclaimers

  1. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.