Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR
Epilators

Experience weeks of  satin smooth skin with the widest epilator head

next
Trigger

Satinelle Prestige
Wet and Dry Epilator

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Be the first to review this item

check-symbol
Smoothness week : optimal hair removal in one stroke with Philips' widest epilation head yet
check-symbol
Smooth skin: Suitable for legs, body and face including underarms, bikini area and upper lip in or out of shower
check-symbol
Quick and easy results: Distinct textured ceramic discs firmly grip and remove even fine hairs from your skin
Philips Satinelle Prestige Epilator
Philips Satinelle Prestige Epilator

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Design

Satinelle's distinct S-shaped design provides effortless hair removal*

Widest epilator head
Widest epilator head** (30mm) effortlessly covers more skin per stroke for best all over results.
Unique ceramic discs
Unique ceramic discs with textured surface firmly grab even the finest hairs.
Patented epilator
Patented epilation system epilates closer to wet and dry skin for long-lasting smoothness.
* CLT test Germany N91
** Compared to Braun 5,7,9, Panasonic ES-ED70, Babyliss G850E,Calor EP9230
Safety
Safe hair removal
 
Lumea is the result of 12 years of research conducted in collaboration with expert scientists and dermatologists and tested on over 2000 women.”
Dr.Ir. Eric van Kempen, Function Developer IPL  

Trimming head

Body Care Heads

Adaptable to your needs  


Wet and dry use with up to 8 accessories for a personalised beauty routine.
Choose your perfect routine
Body exfoliation
Body expoliation head
Trimming comb
Trimming comb
Body massager
Body massager head
Facial area cap
Facial area cap
Shaving head
Shaving head
Massage cap
Massage cap
Skin scretcher
Skin stretcher
Delicate area cap
Delicate area cap
Skin scretcher
Skin stretcher
Delicate area cap
Delicate area cap
Choose your perfect routine
How to use | Effortless hair removal all over the body
How to use

Effortless hair removal
all over the body

• Easier to use
• Thorough epilation
• Enhanced body care
Read more
Epilate
Epilate
With uniquely designed opti-light for the best visibility.
Choose attachment
Choose attachment
A variety of attachments designed to fit your personal/very own beauty routine.
Body exfoliation
Body exfoliation
The exfoliation brush effectively removes dead skin cells for softe skin.*
*CLT test germany n88.
Body Massage
Body massage
The massage head reaches the deeper layers of the skin for a relaxed and radiant result.
Long lasting results

How it works

Firmly grips even fine hairs


It is easy and convenient to achieve long lasting hair-free skin due to the unique epilation system. With ceramic discs, grabbing and gripping on wet and dry skin.
Exfoliation brush | For full body routine

Exfoliation brush

For full body routine

Our new body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and stimulates the regeneration of the skin surface. Use the brush 24 hours before epilation to help prevent ingrown hairs.
Not just for hands and legs

Body massager
 

For a relaxed skin

Use the body massager to relax the muscles and stimulate the blood flow in your neck, shoulders and legs. Our new Body Massager reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax and deliver a radiant looking skin.
How to use

Effortless hair removal,
all over the body

• Easier to use
• Thorough epilation
• Enhanced body care
How to use | Effortless hair removal all over the body
Epilate
Epilate
With uniquely designed opti-light for the best visibility.
Choose attachment
Choose attachment
A variety of attachments designed to fit your personal/very own beauty routine.
Body exfoliation
Body exfoliation
The exfoliation brush effectively removes dead skin cells for softer skin.*
*CLT test germany n88.
Body Massage
Body massage
The massage head reaches the deeper layers of the skin for a relaxed and radiant result.

Meet the range

Satinelle<br/>Prestige

BRE650 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle
Prestige

Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE640 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle Advanced

Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE630 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle Advanced

Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE620 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle Advanced

Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE610 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle Advanced

Compare with current

Performance
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head

Attachments
  • Massage cap
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Skin stretcher cap
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comp (for shaving head)
  • Exfoliation brush
  • Body massager
  • Massage cap
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Skin stretcher cap
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comp (for shaving head)
  • Trimming head
  • Bikini comb (for trimming head)
  • Massage cap
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comp (for shaving head)
  • Massage cap
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comp (for shaving head)
  • Massage cap

Features
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light

Power
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
See all our epilators
Philips Satinelle Prestige Epilator

Buy at your
favourite retailer

Buy at your
favorite retailer

Unfortunately this product is no longer available