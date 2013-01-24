Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Products

Cranberry Muffins

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
Muffin Cups
0-30 minutes
Nut-free
Vegetarian
Desserts and baked goods
Airfryer
Flour
Fruit

Ingredients

  • 75 g flour
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 small egg
  • 75 ml milk
  • 50 g butter, melted
  • 75 g dried cranberries
  • 8 paper muffin cups

Directions

  • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Double up the muffin cups to form four cups in total.
  • Sift the flour into a bowl and add the baking powder, cinnamon, sugar and a pinch of salt. Mix well.
  • In another bowl, lightly beat the egg and add the milk and melted butter. Mix well. Stir this mixture into the flour. Then add the cranberries and mix.
  • Spoon the batter into the doubled muffin cups and carefully place them in the fryer basket.
  • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 15 minutes. Bake the muffins until they are golden brown and done. Let the muffins cool in the cups.
  • Variations: Replace the cranberries with: - 75 g blueberries - 75 g chopped apple mixed with 1 tablespoon lemon juice - 75 g chopped dates with 1 tablespoon orange juice - 100 g pure chocolate (70% cocoa) with 1 tablespoon grated orange peel
  • Savory Muffins: Replace sugar and cinnamon with 50 g grated cheese and add one of the following to the batter: - 75 g boiled ham in strips with 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley - 75 g coarsely chopped and roasted hazelnuts, pistachios or pecans
Cranberry Muffins

Related Recipes

View all recipes

Related Products