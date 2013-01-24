Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR
Blenders

    Philips blenders
    Enjoy delicious, healthy smoothies at home

    Blenders

    Masticating
    Juicer

    Centrifugal
    Juicer

    Preserve that ‘just made’ freshness
    Vacuum blend your smoothies

     Philips high speed vacuum blender
    HR3752/01

    Be the first to review this item

    Your healthy smoothie stays fresher throughout the day thanks to vacuum blending technology. It prevents oxidation and seals in nutrients so you can savor a healthy recipe that’s as fresh as you made it.
    Up to 50% finer blending performance
    1400 W and 35,000 RPM for fast, smooth results
    Pulse, Ice Crush, and Smoothie modes

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Vaccum blender

    Preserve that ‘just made’ freshness
    Vacuum blend your smoothies

     Philips high speed vacuum blender
    HR3752/01

    Philips Vaccum blender

    Be the first to review this item

    Your healthy smoothie stays fresher throughout the day thanks to vacuum blending technology. It prevents oxidation and seals in nutrients so you can savor a healthy recipe that’s as fresh as you made it.
    Up to 50% finer blending performance
    1400 W and 35,000 RPM for fast, smooth results
    Pulse, Ice Crush, and Smoothie modes

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    • Healthier smoothies preserve 3x the amount of Vitamin C*


      *Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with tomato by independent laboratory Nov/Dec 2017
      preserve 3x the amount of Vitamin C

    • 60% more antioxidant activity preserved after 8 hours*


      *Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with apple by independent laboratory Nov/Dec 2017
      More antioxidant activity preserved

      Smoothies fresher for longer

      Fresher smoothies
      See and taste the difference of vacuum blending. Your smoothies stay colorful and blended better with less foam and separation. Choose gentle blending for soft fruits or power bursts for harder fruit and vegetables. And pick the speed you need to make your healthy snacks with our variable manual speed buttons.
      Fresher smoothies
      Vacuum blending technology creates a low oxygen atmosphere that keeps your healthy smoothie fresher throughout the day. Press the button to remove the air from the jar.
      four programs
      Choose from four programs: vacuum smoothie ready to drink with one click; vacuum to manually blend; pulse or ice crushing. These options let you make your smoothie just the way you like it.

      Retains more vitamin C and antioxidant


      The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) conducted independent research. They found that preservation of nutrients is higher with a high speed vacuum blender compared to normal blending for vitamin C and antioxidants. Up to three times more of vitamin C was persevered after 8 hours vs normal blending** and 60% more antioxidant activity preserved after 8 hours***.

      More than 3x more vitamin C

      Vitamin C info-graphic

      60% more antioxidant capacity

      Antioxidants infographic

      **Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with tomato by independent laboratory nov/dec 2017

      ***Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with apple by independent laboratory nov/dec 2017

      Explore our full range

       

      From small families to small business, we've got blenders to serve up your morning smoothie and handle the lunchtime rush.

      Find a product that's right for you:

      Go to product advisor
      Avance collection

      Avance Collection

      Create smooth, nutrient-packed smoothies

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection

      Viva Collection

      Healthy smoothies, even on the go

      Find a product that's right for you

       

      Refreshing juices or thick smoothies? A few questions to find what you need.

      My favorite drinks are:

      Clear & refreshing smoothy

      Clear & refreshing

      Smooth & creamy smoothy

      Smooth & creamy

      Thick & satisfying smoothy

      Thick & satisfying

      I really want to use:

      Fruit & veg smoothy

      Fruit & veg

      Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens smoothy

      Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens

      Result: Centrifugal

      centrifugal

      Philips Avance Collection Centrifugal juicers

       

      Healthy juice with a fiber boost

      See products

      Learn more

      Result: Masticating

      Masticating juicer

      Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicers

       

      Our masticating juicers efficiently handle any ingredients you like. Make delicious, healthy juices from all your fruits and vegetables

      See products

      Learn more

      I really want to use:

      Fruit & veg smoothy

      Fruit & veg

      Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens smoothy

      Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens

      Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

      Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

      Extracting as much nutrition as possible is:

      Very important

      Important

      Not so important

      Result: Blender

      Blenders

      Philips Avance Collection

      Blenders

      With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.

      Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.
      Innergizer blender

      Philips Avance Collection

      Innergizer high speed blender

      Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

      See products

      Learn more

      Result: Blender

      Blender

      Philips Avance Collection

      Blender

       

      With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.

      Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.

      See products

      Learn more

      Result: Innergizer high speed blender

      Innergizer High-speed blender

      Philips Avance Collection

      Innergizer high speed blender

       

      Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

      See products

      **No matching rule found. Please select another answer
      Get Started Previous Next

      Simple clean-up

       

      • Detachable blades make cleaning easy and thorough
      • Dishwasher safe jar and tumblers

       

      Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

      Quick clean
      Quick clean

      Simple clean-up

       

      • Detachable blades make cleaning easy and thorough
      • Dishwasher safe jar and tumblers

       

      Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

      Delicious smoothie recipes

      Make the most of your Philips blender with these great-tasting, healthy smoothie recipes.
      Super smoothie
      Super smoothie
      Banana smoothie with caramel
      Banana coffee caramel smoothie
      See all recipes
      Healthy juice app

      Healthy Drinks at your fingertips

       

      Download our Healthy Drinks app with delicious recipes and handy tips for blending and juicing.

       

      Get the app:

      More to choose from

      Explore all our Philips blenders
      See all

      Support

      Find the Manuals, FAQs and documentation you need

      Open support section
      Manuals & Documentation
      Frequently Asked Questions
      Other questions (3)
      Register your product