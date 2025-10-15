Only charge your Philips lady shaver with the original charging cable, or a genuine Philips replacement part.

Philips estimates the charging time using a 5V, 1A USB plug adapter. The charging time may differ significantly if you use an alternative power source.

Tip: Need an adapter for charging your Philips lady shaver? Click here and search "HQ87" or contact us.

Note: if your Philips model comes with a charger rather than a USB charging cable, the information above does not apply. Simply ensure that you're using the original charger or a genuine Philips replacement part