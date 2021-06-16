What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?

If you are wondering, what do the lights and symbols on your Philips Male Grooming device mean, then please read our answer below.



Charging indications Most Philips Hair Clippers and Trimmers have charging indications and lights on them to indicate when your device needs to be charged and is fully charged. Depending on the device you own the charging indications may be displayed in many different ways, as shown in the image below.

Some grooming devices do not have any charging indication on them. In that case, check the product's charger to see if has a light on it. This light lights up when the charger is connected to the power supply. For these products, follow the advised charging time as instructed in the user manual.

Travel lock Some grooming devices come with a travel lock functionality to prevent your groomer from turning on by accident while travelling.

To activate the travel lock press and hold the on/off button for 3 seconds. The lock symbol will flash briefly to indicate that the device is locked now. If you try to switch it on it will not work, rather the travel lock symbol will flash to remind you to deactivate it.

To deactivate the travel lock you can again press and hold the power button for 3 seconds. The symbol will again flash briefly and then the groomer will turn on.





Turbo mode Some Philips Hair Clippers and Multigroomers are equipped with a Turbo Mode. This is usually indicated with a T shaped symbol on the clipper. Press this button when you need extra power from your clipper. This can be useful when you are trimming very thick hair.



Quiet mode Some Philips Hair Clippers have the symbol of a baby printed on them. This is the quiet mode, which you can use while trimming your child’s hair. This reduces the noise coming from the machine and helps keep children calm while clipping their hair.

