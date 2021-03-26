Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Products
QP6530/23 OneBlade Pro Face
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

OneBlade Pro Face

QP6530/23

The charger of my Philips OneBlade does not fit

If you are having trouble connecting your charger with your Philips OneBlade, use our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

The charger is incompatible

It is very important to use the right charger with the OneBlade model you have. We recommend using only the original charger which came with your Philips OneBlade. This is because it has the right shape to fit in the OneBlade's charging slot and also provides the appropriate charging voltage.

Trying to connect a different charger with your OneBlade can damage the device. Therefore, always check the shape of the charger and make sure you are using the advised charger with your OneBlade.

If you need a new charger for your OneBlade you can find this on our online shop. In case you are unsure about which charger is compatible with your OneBlade model, then please contact us, and we will gladly help you.

Philips OneBlade charger

Troubleshooting

Other faults (2)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.