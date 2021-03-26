It is very important to use the right charger with the OneBlade model you have. We recommend using only the original charger which came with your Philips OneBlade. This is because it has the right shape to fit in the OneBlade's charging slot and also provides the appropriate charging voltage.

Trying to connect a different charger with your OneBlade can damage the device. Therefore, always check the shape of the charger and make sure you are using the advised charger with your OneBlade.

If you need a new charger for your OneBlade you can find this on our online shop. In case you are unsure about which charger is compatible with your OneBlade model, then please contact us, and we will gladly help you.