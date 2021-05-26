The juicing screw of my Philips Juicer is stuck
If the juicing screw of your Philips masticating Juicer is stuck, please find the solution in the following lines.
The juicing screw is blocked by the ingredients
If the juicing screw of your Philips Masticating Juicer is blocked by the ingredients, the appliance automatically reverses to unblock, beeps a few times and switches off. After this, press the ON/OFF button (located on top of the main unit of the appliance) to switch on again.
If the appliance is still blocked, then press the ON/OFF button to switch off again and unplug the appliance. After this, disassemble the squeezing system (please see the image below) and clean it before you use the appliance again.
If the appliance is still blocked, then press the ON/OFF button to switch off again and unplug the appliance. After this, disassemble the squeezing system (please see the image below) and clean it before you use the appliance again.