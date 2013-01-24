Home
SpeedPro Max

    Fastest cordless cleaning with 360° suction nozzle
    Philips SpeedPro Max cordless vacuum

    Speedpro max
    +Turbo brush

    Unrivalled speed. Unmatched airflow. Uninterrupted cleaning.



    Philips SpeedPro Max | Cordless vacuum

    FC6823/61

    Our best cordless vacuum ever for the fastest cleaning experience. The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back — even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
    Checkmark
    360° suction for faster cleaning with every stroke.
    Checkmark
    Up to 65 min. cleaning time before recharging.
    Checkmark
    Our best bagless technology now in a stick cordless vacuum.
    Checkmark
    Built-in accessories always at hand for uninterrupted cleaning.

    360° Suction nozzle

    Picks up faster with every stroke

    Our innovative 360° suction nozzle captures more dust and dirt faster with every stroke — even backwards and against walls — to make every move count.
    nozzle-tech-popup
    Unmatched airflow

    for high vacuum cleaning performance

    Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute. 

    Uninterrupted cleaning

    from start to finish

    • Up to 65 min. cleaning time
    • 3 speeds for all your needs
    • Digital battery & filter-change indicators
    SpeedPro Max in action
    One nozzle for all floors
    Built-in brush nozzle
    360 product tour
    Handheld
    No accessories required
    Simple to use with one click
    Reach every corner of your home
    Clean everywhere main
    SpeedPro Max's light weight and long reach easily extend to every corner of your home — with no cord to hold you back.
    Clean everywhere left
    With the 360° suction nozzle removed, the built-in brush head gets in where you can't.
    Clean everywhere right
    The motorized Turbo Brush snaps on with one click to whisk away pet hair from furniture.
    Total convenience
    features-1
    Ready anytime
    A wall-mounted base unit means your cordless vacuum is always at hand, but neatly tidied away.
    features-2
    LED lighting
    LED lights in the nozzle help vacuum under furniture and anywhere you need extra light. 
    features-3
    Magnetic charging system
    The charging cable attaches to SpeedPro Max magnetically for easy access. 
    features-4
    No dust clouds
    The dust bucket detaches easily and empties without any dust cloud.
    So fast, so powerful. It's clean before you know it's dirty.
    So fast so powerful

