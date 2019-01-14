Add a healthy spin to your diet Turn vegetables into “noodles”
The spiralizer attachement has three different shapes to choose from: spaghetti, linguine and ribbons. Turn vegetables into “noodles”
The spiralizer attachement has three different shapes to choose from: spaghetti, linguine and ribbons. Powerful blending, smooth results
SpeedTouch technology means the harder you squeeze, the stronger the power. Enjoy homemade smoothies on the go
The bottle-to-go lets you blend, carry and enjoy all in the same container.
Make easy work of chopping onions, meat, hard cheeses, breadcrumbs, garlic, herbs and more.
Make noodles from potatoes, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, white radish, beet roots , turnips and more.
Whisk cream, egg whites and more.
Blend your smoothie right in the bottle, screw on the lid, and you’re good to go. Find your inspiration
Blend, chop, and spiralize tasty meals and snacks to delight the whole family.
HR2657/91
800W blending power SpeedTouch with speed guidance On-the-go tumbler, Spiralizer Easy to clean
HR2652/91
800W blending power SpeedTouch with speed guidance On-the-go tumbler Easy to clean
