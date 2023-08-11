Search terms

Professional Soundbar

HAL5023/00
    This sound enhancing subwoofer will extend the experience for guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Easy to install, set up and control, with a built-in subwoofer designed to add extra punch to special effects, music and more.

    This sound enhancing subwoofer will extend the experience for guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Easy to install, set up and control, with a built-in subwoofer designed to add extra punch to special effects, music and more.

    This sound enhancing subwoofer will extend the experience for guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Easy to install, set up and control, with a built-in subwoofer designed to add extra punch to special effects, music and more.

    This sound enhancing subwoofer will extend the experience for guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Easy to install, set up and control, with a built-in subwoofer designed to add extra punch to special effects, music and more.

      Immersive TV Sound Experience

      With built-in subwoofer

      • 2.1 Soundbar
      • with built-in subwoofer

      More powerful TV sound

      Hear more in everything you watch and every track you love. 2.1 channels bring out the best in effects, score and dialogue. The built-in subwoofer lets you feel the bass, whether you're listening to music or watching an action movie.

      Play your personal sound content via Bluetooth Audio

      Link your mobile device via Bluetooth and play your favourite sound tracks with the enhanced sound performance of the soundbar.

      Easy set up and cloning via TV professional menu

      Easily configure the soundbar settings through the professional setup menu on the MediaSuite TV. All related settings can be copied and transferred to other TVs through cloning.

      Smart power cable for quick installation

      With the specially designed power cable adapter, only one power socket is needed to power both the Soundbar and the TV.

      Customizable sound configuration

      Choose the best sound settings for the best sound experience. Being in control over the professional settings, you can set a.o. the default level and maximum volume limit. The chosen default configuration will be reset upon for each new user.

      Controlled clearing of Bluetooth connections

      Linked to the user data clearance of the TV, it will be ensured that the Bluetooth pairing information from the used mobile devices will also be cleared.

      Control the soundbar with the TV remote control

      No dedicated remote control required. Conveniently control the soundbar volume with the TV remote control.

      Freedom of placement - whether wall mounted or on a surface

      Conveniently placed on a surface or mounted with the included wall brackets, the sleek trapezoid design looks great in any setting.

      Anti-theft provision

      Discourage unauthorised removal of the device with the anti-theft cable included.

      Professional warranty

      A professional device warrants a professional warranty: 3 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Wall mountable
        Yes
        Anti-theft provision
        Cable

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Movie
        • Music
        • Voice
        • Stadium
        Speaker output power
        200W max / 100 W RMS (10% THD)
        Speaker configuration
        2.1 (2x 2" + 1x 3")

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        • SBC
        • A2DP
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Number of HDMI connections
        1
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Easylink (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI 1.4

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Power consumption
        30  W
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Wall mount bracket (2pcs)
        • Y-shaped power cord adapter
        • HDMI Cable
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        91.5 x 18 x 13  cm
        Gross weight
        3.8  kg
        Product weight
        2.5  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        70 x 12 x 7 cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN
        87 18863 03997 7

      • Outer Packaging

        GTIN
        1 87 18863 03997 4
        Number of trade items
        4
        Outer carton (W x H x D)
        94 x 29 x 38.5  cm
        Gross weight
        16.5  kg
        Nett weight
        12  kg
        Tare weight
        4.5  kg

      • Supported by

        B-line 2000-series
        BFL2114 BFL2214
        MediaSuite 5000-series
        HFL5014 HFL5114 HFL5214
        MediaSuite 6000-series
        HFL6014 HFL6114 HFL6214

          • Supporting TV models may require a software update.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.