Professional TV

22AV1601B/12
    Easy Remote Control

    This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

    Easy Remote Control

      Easy Remote Control

      Simple and intuitive

      • Remote Control

      Large, color-coded, glow-in-the-dark buttons

      This remote control's simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions. The large volume and channel buttons are color-coded and glow-in-the-dark: for easy operation in any light.

      Multi-RC settings memory

      Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        184x48x20 mm

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAAA (Not Included)

      • Hospitality Features

        Remote Control
        • Multi-RC Compatible
        • Studio/ES/MS/Sig compatible
        • PrimeSuite
        • Glow-in-the-Dark buttons
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection

