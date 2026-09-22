My Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

The roller brush is stuck

Dirt or hair can get trapped under the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

This may cause the roller brush to get stuck and you will notice that the suction power will

decrease. Please follow the steps below to clean the brush of your vacuum cleaner:

Remove the brush with the easy button and take off the side cap (images 1-3)

Pull out any strands on the brush and under the cap by hand or use scissors (image 4) .

Place the side cap back by pushing it until you hear a click and snap the brush back into place (images 5-7) . Your vacuum is now ready to use again.

The dust container lid is not properly connected to the dust container, or the dust container is not properly attached to the appliance

In both cases, there will be a loss of suction power. Make sure that you attach the dust container lid to the dust container and the dust container to the appliance properly (see image below).

The filter is not present in the appliance

Make sure that the filter is in the appliance and assembled correctly (see image below).