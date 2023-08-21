My Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
Published on 21 August 2023
If the suction power of your Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons. Find the model name of your vacuum cleaner on the stick and discover how to simply solve this yourself in the following sections.
1. 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Aqua Plus
The filter and/or the cyclone are dirty If the filter and/or cyclone (colored part in the dust bucket) are dirty you will notice that the suction power will decrease. To solve this, follow the instructions to clean both parts:
Dust bucket/cyclone
Turn off the appliance (image A1).
Remove the bucket by pressing the button while holding the appliance at a 45-degree angle (image 2).
Lift the colored part to access the bucket (image A3). Make sure to remove the hair and dirt stuck in the cyclone.
Empty the dust bucket (image A4).
Rinse the dust bucket under the tap. Please, avoid using the dishwasher (image A5).
Ensure the dust bucket is completely dry before placing it back (images A6-A7).
Filter
Remove the filter case from the colored part by rotating it counter clock-wise (image B8).
Remove the washable foam filter from the filter case (image B9).
Tap both parts over a trash bin to clean (image B10).
Rinse the foam filter (image B11) and squeeze it until clean water comes out (image B12). Remember not to rinse the filter case.Note: for the best cleaning result, run the water through the filter with the filter tab facing downwards, allowing deeply attached dust to be washed out.
Allow the filter to dry for 24 hours (image B13).
Reassemble the parts (images B14-16).
The dust container is not attached properly to the appliance If the dust bucket is not attached properly, this can cause problems with suction power. Make sure the dust bucket is attached properly by first aligning the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place. You could check 1:10-1:15 in the video below.
Note:
Ensure you first align the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place.
Make sure the filter is washed at least once a month when using the appliance regularly.
For more detailed instructions, you can watch the accompanying video below.
An object is stuck in the airflow passage An external object can be stuck in the airflow passage. Make sure the appliance is switched off. Clean the nozzle by following the steps in the user manual or the video below. Check the tube by removing the tube from the main appliance. Also, check the handheld for stuck objects. Remove the object in the nozzle or tube and restart the appliance. The filter is not present in the appliance If the filter is not present in the appliance, this can cause problems with suction power. Please make sure that the filter is in the appliance and assembled correctly. When you connect the dust bucket to the appliance it’s important to first align the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place. The air channels on the Vacuum and Mop nozzle are blocked If the air channels on the Vacuum and Mop nozzle are blocked suction power can decrease. To solve this, follow the next instructions to clean the nozzle:
Open the lids of the air channels on both sides of the nozzle hinge (image D1).
Clean the channels (image D2).
Close the lids and turn the nozzle upside down (image D3&D4).
Clean the airflow shutters on both sides of the nozzle (image D5).
If you have checked the above and the appliance still has a lower suction power than usual, please take it to a Philips service center or contact us for further assistance at www.philips.com/support.
Play Pause
2. 8000 Series SpeedPro Max Aqua (Plus)
The dust bucket is full When the dust bucket of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is full, the suction power will be lower than usual. Empty the dust bucket to regain sufficient suction power (image A1-A3).
The filter is dirty If the filter is dirty, you will notice that the suction power will decrease. To solve this, follow the next instructions to clean the filter:
Remove the dust bucket from the appliance (image B2).
Remove the filter case from the dust bucket and remove the washable foam filter from the filter case (images B3-B4).
Tap the foam filter over a trash bin to release loose dirt and rinse the foam filter under a tap (image B5). The filter case cannot be washed.
Squeeze it until clean water comes out (images B6-B7).
Tap the filter case over a trash bin(image B8).
Allow the filter to dry for 24 hours (image B9).
Reassemble the parts (image B10).
For more information, refer to the video below.
Note: for optimal performance, we recommend cleaning the filter of your vacuum cleaner monthly and replacing the filter every 6 months.
2.1 8000 Series SpeedPro Max Aqua (Plus)
The dust bucket and/or the cyclone are dirty If the dust bucket and/or cyclone (colored part in the dust bucket) are dirty you will notice that the suction power will decrease. To solve this, follow the next instructions to clean both parts:
Turn off the appliance.
Remove the dust bucket from the appliance (image A1).
Take off the lid and empty the dust bucket (images A2-A3). Make sure hair and dirt stuck in the cyclone are also removed.
Take out the filter and clean the inside of the dust bucket with water or a damp cloth (images 5-6). Please, avoid using the dishwasher.
Ensure the dust bucket is completely dry before placing it back (images 6-9).
2.2 8000 Series SpeedPro Max Aqua (Plus)
The roller brush is stuck Dirt or hair can get trapped under the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This may cause the roller brush to get stuck and you will notice that the suction power will decrease.Please follow the steps below to clean the brush of your vacuum cleaner:
Remove the brush with the easy button and take off the side cap (images 1-3)
Pull out any strands on the brush and under the cap by hand or use scissors (image 4).
Place the side cap back by pushing it until you hear a click and snap the brush back into place (images 5-7).Your vacuum is now ready to use again.
The dust container lid is not properly connected to the dust container, or the dust container is not properly attached to the appliance In both cases, there will be a loss of suction power. Make sure that you attach the dust container lid to the dust container and the dust container to the appliance properly (see image below). The filter is not present in the appliance Make sure that the filter is in the appliance and assembled correctly (see image below). If you have checked the above and the appliance still has a lower suction power than usual, please take it to a Philips service center or contact us for further assistance at www.philips.com/support.