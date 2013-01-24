There is no water flow from the tank in my Philips Espresso Machine
Trapped air could be blocking the water supply in your Philips Espresso Machine, and this can be the one of the reasons why no water is drawn from the water tank. Read on to find all possible causes and how to solve the issue.
-
The water tank is not correctly inserted
- When the water tank is not fully or correctly inserted, then your espresso machine will not draw water from the tank.
• For espresso machines with water tank on the front of the machine: ensure that the water tank is pushed fully to the back to make sure it is well inserted.
• For espresso machines with water tank on top of the machine: ensure that the area under the water tank is free from dirt, particles or coffee beans.
-
Trapped air
- When trapped air is blocking the water supply, you can follow the steps below to solve the issue:
1. Switch OFF your machine
2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean filter (or any other water filter your machine is using)
3. Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position
4. Switch the machine back ON. When the machine is heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
3. Place back the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
Note: Please replace the AquaClean filter if you have been using it for longer than three months. This filter might be clogged if it has been used for more than this period of time.
-
Clogged hot water spout
- This possibility only applies to Philips Espresso Machines with a Panarello or classic milk frother.
To know if the hot water spout is clogged, remove the outer part of the Panarello/classic milk frother and check if the spout is obstructed with lime-scale (in this case, you will notice white particles in or around the spout).
If this is the case and there is a build-up lime-scale, then you can use a descaling solution to remove it.
If the solutions mentioned above do not solve the issue, please contact us.