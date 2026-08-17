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2 year warranty

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i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

New

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i9000 Prestige UltraWet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9405/53

i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

New

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  • How to Get Started with Your Philips i9000 Shaver | Setup & First Use Guide
    How to Get Started with Your Philips i9000 Shaver | Setup & First Use Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • version: 4
  • PDF file, 8.7 MB
  • 4 June 2025

Data Act Document - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 316.8 kB
  • 16 September 2025

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