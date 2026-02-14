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New

i9000 Prestige UltraWet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9405/53

4.3

| (147) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

3 awards

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root-level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Pro Technology

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Active Pressure & Motion Guidance

  • 7 Years Warranty******

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 Million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

147

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

14/02/2026

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

I recently tried the Philips i9000 electric shaver, and honestly, it might be one of the best shavers in the world right now! It combines advanced technology, comfort, and performance in a way few electric shavers do. ￼

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2025-01-14

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2025-01-14

04/10/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

VG

I chose this rating because I am sure it will; be excellent. I have not used it yet because the 18 month old (similar)nshaver I bought it to replace is working fine again after I discovered the cleaning pods and fluid. Shame you did not let me know of that sooner.

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2025-02-01

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2025-02-01

30/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The i9000 shaver gives an excellent close shave.

This shaver gives such an excellent close shave. I didn't shave for over a week, I used a razor blade but unfortunately left very small stubble on cheeks, above lips and around my throat. I waited about 30 mins and then used the Phillips shaver. It removed all remaining stubble and left my skin really smooth. I've used the shaver several times and it gives such a clean smooth shave. After 60 years of shaving with a razor, my honest opinion is the i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet and Dry Shaver with SkinIQ Pro gives a superior shave compared with anything else I've used. I highly recommend this product.

Pros

Close Smooth Shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-08-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-08-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. vs. Philips 3000 Series

  2. vs. predecessor

  3. vs. coating with no beads

  4. vs. water in cartridge

  5. Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria , on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by 3rd party lab

  6. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase