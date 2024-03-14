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2 year warranty

All series

3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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3000 SeriesBagged vacuum cleaner

XD3010/61

3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 628.6 kB
  • 14 March 2024

User Manual Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

  • PDF file, 1.7 MB
  • 14 March 2024

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