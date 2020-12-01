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2 year warranty

All series

  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

Discontinued

3000 SeriesBagged vacuum cleaner

XD3010/61

Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle.

See all benefits

with lightweight and compact design

Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

  • 2000 W

  • Super Clean Air filter

  • 3L

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.

2000W motor for strong suction power

2000W motor for strong suction power

A powerful 2000 watt motor delivers strong suction power for thorough cleaning results.

Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.