If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Convert one outlet into four outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
Provides power to the unit which can be 3 m from the AC outlet.
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy
LED lights for each sockets to indicate the on/off status.
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton