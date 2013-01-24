Home
Shaver S9000 Prestige

Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9863/14
1 Awards
  • Blade-close, incredibly gentle Blade-close, incredibly gentle Blade-close, incredibly gentle
    Blade-close, incredibly gentle

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • High-control suspension system
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Superb SkinGlide coating
      Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong and long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

      Ensures the perfect blade position for a precise cut

      Philips' high-precision suspension system ensures the perfect blade position, so that every cut is performed at maximum precision, avoiding pulling and discomfort.

      Philips' most advanced motor for high-speed efficiency

      Philips' most advanced digital motor has the highest turning power. This ensures maximum efficiency for a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.

      Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

      Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinGlide coating. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

      Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

      Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Three personal shaving modes for a personalised routine

      Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalises your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      Follow every contour, catching even difficult hairs

      Get an extremely close, smooth shave. 360-D+ Flexing heads follow every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Click-on multiple attachments

      Easily turn your shaver into a beard styler, a precision trimmer or a cleansing brush with the SmartClick attachment system. Just click the attachment you want onto the handle to complete your look.

      Protects your shaver, accessories and Qi charging pad

      The premium pouch protects the shaver as well as its accessories and wireless Qi charging pad.

      Simply open the shaving head and rinse it for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially-designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

      Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

      Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Excellent skin comfort system
        SkinIQ technology
        • High-control suspension system
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Personal Comfort settings
        Contour following
        360-D+ Flexing heads

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Beard styler
        • Facial cleansing brush
        Pouch
        Premium pouch

      • Ease of use

        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • 3-step cleaning
        • Fully washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Charging
        Qi-charging pad
        Quick charge
        18 minutes
        Charging time
        3 hours
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH98
        Brush Replacement
        Every 3 months with RQ560

