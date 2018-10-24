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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB7250/00

4

| (2) Reviews

High resolution sound

The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.

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with digital bass boost

High resolution sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

40mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

40mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

Adjustable earshells and headband for the perfect fit

Adjustable earshells and headband for the perfect fit

Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to its adjustable earshells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.

Compact foldable design for easy portability on the go

Compact foldable design for easy portability on the go

Cleverly designed to give you the best experience on the go, your bluetooth headphones can be easily folded away for easy portability and storage. Carefully selected components, including hinges that allow the headphone parts to be moved with ease, make these headphones your perfect travel companion.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

24/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very nice headphones

Audio quality is good. could have given 5 stars for Design also if it is more sturdy. Will strongly recommend to anyone who wants a featureful & budget headphones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

29/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Headphones produces average bass the effect with wireless is to low.

Headphones say Hi Res but its only with wired connection, which degrades the quality of music when, Its bass is not at all good with 40mm driver and low frequency support. For average use you can purchase this headphones.

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied