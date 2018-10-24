2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB7250/00
High resolution sound
The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to its adjustable earshells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.
Cleverly designed to give you the best experience on the go, your bluetooth headphones can be easily folded away for easy portability and storage. Carefully selected components, including hinges that allow the headphone parts to be moved with ease, make these headphones your perfect travel companion.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
mnavinc
24/10/2018
United Kingdom
Very nice headphones
Audio quality is good. could have given 5 stars for Design also if it is more sturdy. Will strongly recommend to anyone who wants a featureful & budget headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Vishal
29/10/2018
United Kingdom
Headphones produces average bass the effect with wireless is to low.
Headphones say Hi Res but its only with wired connection, which degrades the quality of music when, Its bass is not at all good with 40mm driver and low frequency support. For average use you can purchase this headphones.
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied