Allows healthy oral development*
The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.
The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.
The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup can be easily assembled and disassembled. All parts are completely dishwasher safe, for your convenience.
The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup is made from completely BPA free materials.
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup allows healthy oral development and exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*
The cup’s integrated handles are ergonomically designed, making it easy for little hands to hold the cup. The soft flexible straw is gentle on gums while the cup’s lightweight small size is ideal for first straw sips.
Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child’s development. We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are of course BPA-free and developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.
