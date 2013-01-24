Sip, no drip
The Philips AVENT new BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no spill. The bite resistant spout and handles ensures easy drinking for your toddler. Easy for your child, convenient for you. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.
Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.
No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.
Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.
Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.
Development stages
Country of origin
Material
Weight and dimensions
What is included